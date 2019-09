Last week, we were amazed to find out that there are glowing cotton candy treats available at several different Disney Parks around the world. We chose to take these lit cotton candy clouds as definitive proof that Disney magic existed in real life, and we just found out that one of those parks is offering an extra dose of glow-in-the-dark magic with another new snack. According to PopSugar , Disney's California Adventure recently opened a new Guardians of the Galaxy attraction as part of its Summer of Hero Celebration , and the park also introduced a whole menu of special foods to go along with it. On that menu, visitors will find a particularly exciting drink that looks as though Tinker Bell once went for a swim inside it. It's called the Infinity-Ade and it glows.