Last week, we were amazed to find out that there are glowing cotton candy treats available at several different Disney Parks around the world. We chose to take these lit cotton candy clouds as definitive proof that Disney magic existed in real life, and we just found out that one of those parks is offering an extra dose of glow-in-the-dark magic with another new snack. According to PopSugar, Disney's California Adventure recently opened a new Guardians of the Galaxy attraction as part of its Summer of Hero Celebration, and the park also introduced a whole menu of special foods to go along with it. On that menu, visitors will find a particularly exciting drink that looks as though Tinker Bell once went for a swim inside it. It's called the Infinity-Ade and it glows.
PopSugar reported that Infinitey-Ade will be available at Schmoozies inside the Hollywood Land area of the park all summer long. According to the Schmoozies menu, Infinitey-Ade is basically a much fancier version of classic lemonade. The menu describes it as a "cool and refreshing Lavender Lemonade, served with a glow cube."
Naturally, this drink, with its glowing cube and fancy flavor, is popping up all over Instagram. One Instagram user known as disneynommies posted a photo of the beverage and wrote, "Guys, I'm such a sucker for anything floral and this is PERFECTION! You really taste the lavender and it's heavenly." Based on tons of comments from others who have visited the park to try out the drink, both the Infinitey-Ade's flavor and its appearance are a big hit. Take a look at all the photos that show just how Instagram-worthy it is:
And, in case you're not seeing the full color-changing effect from the photos, check this out:
Clearly, Disney is on a roll with its light up treats. Hopefully, we'll get over to Disneyland before September 10, so we can chase our gleaming cotton candy with illuminated lemonade.
