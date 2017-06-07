Carrie Duncan, a meteorologist at local South Mississippi channel WLOX, gave birth to a baby boy in December and now she's back on the job. After a viewer sent Duncan a cruel, fat-shaming email, the meteorologist shared a screenshot to Facebook and clapped back with an important message.
The viewer, who apparently has nothing better to do with his or her time, told Duncan that she's an “embarrassment” who “will not live to see your children grow if you do not get rid of that horrid gut and huge arms.”
The whole email can be seen here:
Duncan says the message hit painfully close to home because, like plenty of other women, she's struggling to adjust to her post-baby body.
Advertisement
“I am not happy with my weight right [now],” she wrote in the caption. “I am tired a lot and not getting much sleep and eating poorly. I know this. I want to do better, and I know I will.”
We'd venture a guess that Duncan's not getting much sleep because, you know, she's balancing new motherhood with a successful career. But her weight is really beside the point, and she went on to explain why she chose to share the horrid email:
“I am sharing this email I received to show you what some people have to go through,” she wrote. “It could be the thinnest person, and they’re too skinny. There are some people who are seriously unhappy. Ugly people always have something ugly to say. Please think about the people you are saying these things about and to.”
As for the viewer who sent the hateful message? Duncan has a suggestion for them: “Here’s the thing, if you don’t like something/someone on TV, change the channel. Please stop with the hate!”
Advertisement