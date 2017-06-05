High school graduations are often commemorated with photos, photos, and more photos. However, 18-year-old Madeleine Tarin and her family had a sweet spin on the classic shot of a graduate and their parents.
For Tarin's high school graduation, she and her parents recreated a photo of the three of them at her mother's graduation in 2000.
"It's one of my favorite photos ever since I was little," Tarin told BuzzFeed News. "I thought it was unique and it represented my life in a nutshell."
Tarin posted the two photos alongside each other on Twitter on Thursday, where they're going viral with over 75,000 retweets and over 327,000 likes at the time of writing.
yeah that's right, we made it TOGETHER ? pic.twitter.com/I8BmzrJP7Z— Madeleine ⚽️ (@123alwayssmilen) June 2, 2017
Tarin, who graduated from Chino Hills High School in California this year, told BuzzFeed that her parents had gotten together in their freshman year of high school, and her mother gave birth to her at 16. Her parents stayed together, and eventually married when they were in their mid-twenties.
"My parents are very successful now," she told BuzzFeed. "They did everything right in my eyes."
That's why she wanted to honor them with a photo that shows how far they've all come in the last 17 years.
"At first, I just wanted to show my friends and followers I had a story that a lot of people didn't really know about me and my main motive to why I've strived so hard to be successful in high school and will continue to strive in college," she told BuzzFeed. "The picture to me symbolized my family's accomplishments, and that my parents beat the statistics."
Tarin is set to attend Rider University in New Jersey in the fall, on an athletic and academic scholarship to play Division 1 soccer — something she credits to her parents' support.
"This whole year, I've been waiting to take this photo," she told BuzzFeed. "And when I posted it and saw how much people had been inspired by, it gave me and my parents even more of a sense of accomplishment."
