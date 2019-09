House Votes To Dismantle Banking Rules Aimed At Preventing Another Financial Crisis

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced the vote on Friday, saying Congress plans to vote on the Financial CHOICE Act, which would roll back much of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act (commonly referred to as Dodd-Frank for short). In a statement posted to his website, Ryan called the Financial CHOICE Act a "jobs bill for Main Street," writing, "It will rein in the overreach of Dodd-Frank that has allowed the big banks to get bigger while small businesses have been unable to get the loans they need to succeed. With the Financial CHOICE Act, the era of taxpayer-funded bailouts and too big to fail is over. "