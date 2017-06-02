Still nostalgic for the 1970s version of Wonder Woman? This video has you covered.
Entertainment site Screen Crush has inserted the cast of the new Wonder Woman film — Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Danny Huston — into the irresistibly retro opening credits (that theme song! those graphics! George Washington!) for the Wonder Woman TV show, which ran from 1975 to 1979 and starred Lynda Carter in the title role. Note: The show had differing opening sequences over the course of its run; this particular one is from season 3.
After a painfully dull station identification message and a cascade of stars, Gadot's Diana Prince leaps onto the screen, wielding her shield, diving into the Themysciran sea, riding horses, lassoing bad guys, and deflecting bullets with her wrist amor. Pine's Steve Trevor surfaces on a fighter plane, while Huston's villainous General Erich Ludendorff flashes an angry grimace for his "guest-starring" role. Those yellow block titles are excellent, by the way.
“That was what ignited this in me,” Jenkins told Yahoo! Movies. “I was a fan of the comics, [but] it was Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman in the show that really first introduced me to the magical quality of Wonder Woman."
Unfortunately, she just couldn't find a way to work that cheesy but iconic theme song into the movie.
“It would be so impossible to use the theme song,” she said. “I don’t know how I would pull that off, even legally.”
At least we have this. Watch the mash-up below.
