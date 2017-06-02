Cheers to a summer of rocking clothing that give you a visible tummy outline. • Cheers to not giving a shit what people think about your body or the way you dress. • Cheers to embracing what we've been told not to wear because it doesn't "flatter our body type". • Cheers to living free of judgement, reservations, and inhibitions. • Life is short, enjoy it. Don't let others affect your happiness and self worth. Bellies are cute and worth showing off. #BEinyourskin #embracethesquish #allbodiesaregoodbodies ???

