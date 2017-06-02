As if the unhealthy pressure to attain the perfect body isn't depressing enough, word on the street is that a "visible stomach outline" has replaced the thigh gap. (But let's be honest, women will still be pressured to have a thigh gap and a perfectly flat stomach.) Though the term isn't as common, most women are familiar with the experience of trying on a form-fitting outfit and berating ourselves when it reveals any stomach fat at all.
Instead of donning totally uncomfortable shapewear or wearing clothes that hide our "imperfections," body positive Instagrammer @_selfloveclub_ urges women to embrace and celebrate the visible tummy outline.
She posted an image of herself rocking a form-fitting maxi dress and crop top and accompanied the post with an inspiring message of body positivity.
Cheers to a summer of rocking clothing that give you a visible tummy outline. • Cheers to not giving a shit what people think about your body or the way you dress. • Cheers to embracing what we've been told not to wear because it doesn't "flatter our body type". • Cheers to living free of judgement, reservations, and inhibitions. • Life is short, enjoy it. Don't let others affect your happiness and self worth. Bellies are cute and worth showing off. #BEinyourskin #embracethesquish #allbodiesaregoodbodies ???
Amen. Stomach rolls are perfectly natural — pretty much every woman has them and they're nothing to be ashamed of or conceal.
