MTV's Beach House Is Coming Back This Summer

No '90s kid's childhood memories are complete without summers spent watching music videos during MTV's hour-long block Beach House. But thankfully, some memories don't have to stay in the '90s: Variety just reported that Beach House is back. It'll be airing on TV and Viacom's digital properties all summer.
This won't be the same Beach House we knew decades ago, though. For one, instead of Bill Bellamy or Carson Daly, Teen Wolf's Cody Christian, Girl Code's Nessa, and Wild ‘n Out's Chico Bean are hosting. And rather than milking its already existing Millennial fan base, the show sounds like it's looking to reach younger viewers.
"Snapchat, Twitter, and Facebook Live didn’t even exist when we last opened the MTV Beach House as the ultimate summer hangout for our audience 14 years ago," said Matthew Newcomb, vice president of integrated marketing at MTV. "We’re thrilled to partner with Mtn Dew Spiked Lemonade to bring back the Beach House in a totally updated way that speaks to a new generation of digitally native fans."
It premieres on June 8, and to celebrate the occasion, MTV's holding an MTV Beach House Festival. MisterWives and KYLE are already set to headline.
In case MTV hadn't already provided enough to eat away at your free time this summer, Cribs is also coming back — on Snapchat. Through the app’s Discover platform, you'll get a glimpse into celebrities' pads for 48 hours. On Saturday, June 3, we'll be able to catch the first episode, which features Las Vegas's deepest pool in the home of DJ Steve Aoki.
We're not fooling ourselves: Nothing on TV will ever be as good as it was in the '90s (or, more accurately, in our memories of them). But the prospect of the Beach House made over for the digital age does pique our curiosity.
