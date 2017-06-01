Gloria Steinem Just Bought This Gorgeous Upper East Side Apartment

The activist's new digs are located at 118 East 73rd Street, according to city records. Steinem reportedly paid $1.1 million for the apartment, which is a third-floor walk-up. She also owns units on the first and second floors of the brownstone. Her latest acquisition has one bedroom, one bathroom, high ceilings, two fireplaces, and stunning built-in bookshelves that are bound to be the envy of bookworms everywhere.