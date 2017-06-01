Gloria Steinem Just Bought This Gorgeous Upper East Side Apartment

It's been a busy year for 83-year-old feminist icon Gloria Steinem. In addition to her usual schedule of speaking engagements, the activist teamed up with Viceland to host WOMAN, which provided an unflinching depiction of the struggles faced by women all across the globe. Steinem also campaigned her heart out for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and co-organized the Women's March on Washington after Donald Trump's surprising victory.
There are are no signs that she'll slow down any time soon, but Steinem just bought a gorgeous new apartment in the Upper East Side of Manhattan — so she has the perfect place to relax on the rare occasion that she takes a breather.
The activist's new digs are located at 118 East 73rd Street, according to city records. Steinem reportedly paid $1.1 million for the apartment, which is a third-floor walk-up. She also owns units on the first and second floors of the brownstone. Her latest acquisition has one bedroom, one bathroom, high ceilings, two fireplaces, and stunning built-in bookshelves that are bound to be the envy of bookworms everywhere.
Steinem is a longtime resident of the building — she recently told Oprah that she and a roommate moved in as renters in 1966.
Her new unit, which was listed by Kelly Pieper and Susan Forrest-Reynolds of William Raveis Real Estate, has been described by the realtors as “a true diamond in the rough." If the pictures are any indication, it truly is a diamond — check out some of the photos here.
Did we mention that we're really, really envious of those built-in bookshelves?
