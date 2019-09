McDonald's Introduced A Chicken Big Mac & It's Pretty Much Exactly What It Sounds Like

Unfortunately for those who are curious about the new offering, it looks like consumers in America probably won't be able to taste the stacked chicken sandwich. At least not yet. According to Cosmo UK , the Chicken Big Mac was recently released in Australia and in the past, has also been sold in New Zealand. We looked around on Instagram and discovered that the sandwich was also available in Dubai last year . Additionally, it has been spotted in Taiwan this past month . We know it's kind of a let down that the United States has yet to get a chance to try out the Chicken Big Mac, but to be honest, it's a pretty simple sandwich that you may be able to hack. If you were lucky enough to get your hands on one of those bottles of Big Mac Sauce that were being sold at the beginning of the year, you can easily just pour some of that golden dressing on a regular McDonald's chicken sandwich. If not, maybe try ordering a Big Mac with a side of Chicken McNuggets. Save the patties for later and throw those nugs between the buns. Okay, it may not be a perfect solution, it's definitely cheaper than a flight to Australia.