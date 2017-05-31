Wait, You Can Fly To The Caribbean For $79 Right NOW? BRB

We know a good flight deal to a bucket-list destination when we see one. So when we learned about these cheap routes on Norwegian Air through Travel + Leisure, we were tempted to go full-on Oprah, buy a bunch of tickets in bulk for all our friends, and hand them out. You get a ticket...and you get a ticket...and YOU get a ticket!
Because, really, this type of deal to the French Caribbean only comes around every so often: Norwegian Air is offering one-way tickets for $79 to the islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe from Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Providence, RI, to celebrate its new launches at the two airports.
Starting today (this means: Hop to it!), you can book flights to both of these tropical islands for the low price, with return fares starting at just $134.
But you do have to wait a little bit to actually take your long-deserved vacation. T + L reports that flights from Providence’s T.F. Green Airport will start October 29. From the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Martinique, flights will begin on October 30, and to Guadeloupe on November 2.
Representatives of both French territories are eager to welcome new tourists from the U.S.
"The new connection from Providence, with its great proximity to both Boston and Connecticut, is exciting as it will allow more American travelers much smoother and more affordable access to the Guadeloupe Islands," Sandra Venite, of the Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board, said in a statement to T + L.
"A vacation in Martinique is a superb experience; there is a je ne sais quoi to be remembered in its vibrant culture, delicious cuisine, magnificent gardens, and most importantly, in the warmth of its people," Muriel Wiltord, director Americas of the Martinique Promotion Bureau, told T + L.
