Drinking This Beer Helps Save Baby Tigers

It's not often that throwing back a beer can help save endangered species, but according to Food & Wine, Tiger Beer, a Singaporean brew owned by Heineken, has teamed up with the World Wildlife Fund to do just that.
Together, Tiger Beer and the WWF have created the 3890Tigers campaign, which is a six-year campaign that focuses on the dwindling tiger population. That number is significant, too. It's hard to believe, but according to USA Today, there are only 3,980 tigers left in the wild. F&W reports that in the last century, the population has dropped a shocking 96% and illegal poaching is to blame. Considering that the tiger was once the most abundant big cat in Asia, that's a huge loss.
"We can't imagine a world without tigers and if they disappear, it would not only have an environmental impact, but also be a real loss for our culture," Mie-Leng Wong, the global director at Tiger Beer, Heineken Asia Pacific, said in a statement.
3890 Tigers supports the WWF's Tx2 project, which is a coalition of the 13 countries where tigers roam free. Conservationists with both organizations hope to bring the tiger population up to 6,000 by the year 2022, which is the next time the Chinese year of the tiger rolls around. Tx2 is protecting tigers and their natural habitats by "increasing protection where the tigers are currently, maintaining wildlife corridors and connectivity between areas, [and] boosting resources and protection for where tigers can be in the future."
To commemorate the project — and Tiger Beer's $1 million gift to Tx2 — the company hired six artists to create a slew of limited-edition cans, which changes up the beer's look for the first time in 84 years. Of course, finding one of the cans is just the beginning. You can support the cause by uploading a selfie with the hashtag #3890Tigers to Twitter and even integrate some of the new can designs in your snapshots.
Check out Tiger Beer's new designs and learn about the new conservation project in the video, below.
