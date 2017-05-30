When they were making cookies for their one-year-old's birthday party, a couple realized that the cookies didn't really look like the blue number 1s they expected. Instead, they resembled erect penises... or maybe blue dildos.
The fail has made waves on Reddit, where Portugalpaul posted a photo with the caption, "My wife made '1' cookies for our 1 year olds birthday.. I don't think they came out right"
The post has more than 1,600 comments and over 54,000 upvotes as of writing.
You might expect the comments to be riddled with penis jokes (at least we did), but they're actually (and delightfully) full of helpful suggestions as to how the cookies could be fixed or how the same problem could be avoided in the future.
"She should outline or literally just draw the number 1 on each. Or leave it for something the adults can laugh about because the kids won't care," one helpful commenter wrote.
"Yup, outlining is a simple step that will definitely improve these," wrote another. "It looks like the dough wasn't properly chilled before baking. I always chill the initial dough, and then freeze the cutouts before they go into the oven. Edges turn out great!"
Like us, many of the people who came to this post expected to see a few lewd comments and maybe have a laugh at the baking fail that made these cookies look like 97 little blue penises, but were pleasantly surprised. One commenter perfectly summed it up.
"Came for the penis joke, left with knowledge on baking. We have all grown."
