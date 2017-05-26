Deck Out Your Kitchen With These Amazing Memorial Day Deals

Memorial Day is a great holiday for food lovers. The three-day weekend is almost always filled with backyard barbecues, day drinking, and our first chance of the year for homemade ice cream or freshly baked fruit pies. While it’s clearly the perfect holiday for eating and drinking summertime fare, it also presents plenty of opportunities to deck out your kitchen because Memorial Day sales are lit.
If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy an expensive piece of cookware with a name like Le Creuset, this weekend is your chance to save big. You can also find deals on adorable dishes that are just right for all those summer parties you’re already planning. Or, maybe you just need an emergency replacement for your broken toaster or a new kitchen gadget to speed up your meal prep. That can all be found at a discounted price this weekend only at many retailers like Williams Sonoma, Macy's, Sur La Table, Amazon, and Anthropologie.
Most of these deals run through Monday, so if you're not attending a Memorial Day party, you can just spend day off online shopping for all the items you'll need for cooking, baking, entertaining, and most importantly, eating all season long. And, if you have lots of plans and aren't just relaxing this weekend — either way, we're not judging — make sure to slip away from the fun long enough to order a few must-haves. Just like the Memorial Day celebrating you'll be doing with friends, deals like this come around but once a year, so you'll might want to take advantage.
Ahead you'll find all the details on each deal and a few specific sale items that caught our eye. Happy Memorial Day weekend, enjoy the celebrations and the savings.