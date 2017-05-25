The Matcha Trend Just Took On One Of Your Favorite Trader Joe's Products

Trader Joe's was all about going green before it was a thing, but the affordable grocery store is getting even greener with its latest release: a twist on everyone's favorite sandwich cookie, Joe-Joe's.
For the first time, ever, Trader Joe's is giving Joe-Joe's a green remix with the addition of 2017's flavor du jour: matcha tea.
According to TJ's, the new cookies will be a seasonal release to celebrate summertime. But, the chain notes that Pantone's color of the year for 2017 was Greenery, so the cookies fit in perfectly. The new Matcha Joe-Joe's have a "layer of sweet crème filling, flavored with real matcha green tea powder." That vibrant, verdant hue comes courtesy of the matcha and nothing else. The filling gets sandwiched between two crisp golden cookies.
Trader Joe's notes that the matcha tea's slight bitterness is present and accounted for, but adds that the sandwich cookie's vanilla and balances everything out for a one-of-a-kind cookie experience. Like the usual chocolate-and-vanilla Joe-Joe's, these cookies are perfect for dunking, giving a new twist to your after-dinner cookies-and-milk routine.
The Matcha Joe-Joe's are just one part of Trader Joe's increasingly green offerings. In addition to the cookies, the store is offering up TJ's Matcha Latte Mix and its standby TJ's Organic Green Tea — and suggests pairing either one with the new release. More suggestions? Smashing the cookies up for a cheesecake crust (the green hue will show through for sure) or crumbling the cookies over vanilla ice cream for a topping that's different from your usual sprinkles and fudge. And like its brethren the Pumpkin Spice Biscotti and Cinnamon Star cookies, the limited-edition offering are sure to be gone before the end of the season.
