THIS Is The Top Bacon In The Country

According to the piece, Vande Rose isn't just one farm, it's actually an Iowa-based collective whose Duroc pork is sourced from several farms. Gold explained what it's like to eat this particular Vande Rose bacon, saying, "The applewood smoke rides nicely in the background as the cut and pork take over." He says none of the bacon's many incredible elements overpowers any other, but instead they come together for a taste that's "nothing short of brilliant." After reading the poetic words Gold wrote about this bacon, we were ready to try it as soon as possible, but it might be hard to find in stores. Don't worry though, we figured out that you can order some Vande Rose Farms bacon on Goldbely for those special occasions when classic Smithfields doesn't cut it. Once we taste it we'll know for sure if this man who has so diligently dedicated the last several months of his life to bacon was right.