With summer right around the corner, it's more important than ever to be proactive about protecting your skin — especially if you plan to spend a lot of time out at the beach.
That's why the New York City Parks Department is taking steps to make sure that sunscreen will be easily accessible for beachgoers this summer. Gothamist reports that the Parks Department will install 100 free sunscreen dispensers on city beaches in an effort to help prevent skin cancer.
NYC Comptroller Scott M. Stringer proposed the idea last year as a way to promote skin cancer safety as well as to help those who may not be able to afford to spend a lot of money on sunscreen.
"Given that three ounces of sunscreen — just enough for one person’s day at the beach — can cost as much as $13.99, free sunscreen will help all New Yorkers keep more of their hard-earned cash for other priorities," he wrote in his proposal.
According to Gothamist, this summer's pilot program of the proposal will partner with skin cancer prevention company Bright Guard and the non-profit IMPACT Melanoma to provide 1,000 liters of water-resistant SPF 30 sunblock at beaches in all five NYC boroughs.
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S., according to the CDC. To lower your risk for cancer, experts recommend staying in the shade during midday hours, wearing protective clothing, and of course, slathering on sunscreen with an SPF (sun protection factor) of at least 15 or higher.
Most of us probably know that we need to protect our skin before going to the beach, but the NYC Parks Department's new move means that you won't have to spend an absurd amount of money when you forget your sunblock at home.
For more information on where the sunblock dispensaries will be, check out the Park's Department's press release.
