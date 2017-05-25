These Woodcut Tattoos Are Beyond Instagram-Worthy

If you're considering getting inked but need some tattoo ideas, Instagram is the ideal place to conduct your research. There are thousands of accounts dedicated to tattoos — whether you want something small and simple or a larger "statement" tattoo, you're bound to find the perfect design on Insta. Of course, the sheer number of accounts can make research a bit overwhelming.
If you're not sure where to start, we've got you covered — head on over to Maxine Gautron's Instagram account and prepare to be wowed by the French tattoo artist's stunning woodcut designs. Gautron's handle is @brinditattoo, and you may want to carve out a few hours — because, if you're anything like us, you simply won't be able to stop scrolling through the intricate, unique tattoos.
Gautron's style is inspired by Japanese woodblock prints — an art form that involves images from everyday life being stamped from carved wood to create a stylized but realistic final product. Gautron uses this technique to create tattoos of everything from donuts to The Simpsons — in short, he can turn your modern-day obsession into a woodcut tattoo.
Want a nostalgic tattoo of a music icon? Gautron has got you covered.
Although the Toulouse-based tattoo artist can turn pretty much anything into a woodcut tattoo, many of Gautron's designs have a more "classic" feel that's clearly inspired by traditional Japanese art-style. For example, a lot of his customers get inked with images of waves, nature, and mystical creatures.
A trip to Toulouse is always a good idea — but the opportunity to get inked at Gautron's tattoo parlor makes it extra appealing. If anyone needs us, we'll be searching for flights to France.
