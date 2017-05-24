Yoooooo Your girl is fresh and back from vacation and guess what? She's gained some weight. And no, I don't know exactly how much because I haven't weighed myself since 2014 when I threw away my scale, but I’m definitely heavier than when I left. And according to our ED's, that's the worst thing that could happen. Right? The. Worst. Because ALL OUR LIVES we've been taught that we needed to lose weight to prepare for vacation. To prepare for special events. To prepare for photos. To prepare for the moments in our lives we want to remember, we need to make sure we are thin enough to enjoy them. But to that I call BULLSHIT. The circumference of your waist has no effect on the deliciousness of chocolates or the saltiness of french fries or the sweetness of ice cream. Your pant size cannot feel the breeze of the ocean on your skin or the warmth of the sunshine on your hair. YOUR BODY IS A VESSEL FOR EXPERIENCE. It's the home for your spirit that rejoices in all of the things you're there to do and see and smell and taste and be surrounded by. It is the vehicle that allows you to experience a new and softer existence, if only for a little while. This vacation I ate all the foods I wanted to eat. I didn't deprive myself because of how many calories, or how much I've been walking or not walking. I ate chocolates even though I wasn't hungry. I put real sugar and full fat milks in my coffees. I ate french fries off a stand in Bruges. My body allowed me to do all of those things. It gave me the energy I needed, the comfort I craved, the strength required to be present there. And I watched my body adjust. I watched my belly soften and my muscles relax. I watched it ease into vacation mode. And when my body eases? that's OKAY. If a softer existence means a softer me? I'll take it. #vacationmode #loveyourvessel #softerme #embracethesquish #mermaidthighs #nothighgapnoproblem

