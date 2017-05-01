Why do so many people's recovery always come with a BUT... Why do we think it's OK to recover — but only up to a certain point? Why is it OK to gain weight — but not too much weight? Why do we panic when the scale shows a number we are not prepared for? Why are we OK with our changing bodies — until our clothes don't fit like they used to? We tell ourselves "everything is fine — as long as you're thin. Eat as much as you want, as long as you don't gain weight. Cut out exercise — as long as you don't get fat." We tell ourselves that recovery is great as long as we're thin, because according to social media, you fail at recovery if you're not still thin by the end of it. ??❌??❌?? These are the ways that diet culture seeps into recovery. By telling us that it's OK to eat desserts, as long as we don't look like we do. But HELL NO. We need to let go of those things that hold us back from true recovery. We need to embrace recovery — and our bodies — with NO exceptions. That means buying clothes a size larger than we're used to. It means recognizing that gaining weight is a part of recovery — and not just a little weight. Not just 'just enough' weight. It means taking back control from food. ALL food — not just the foods we're comfortable with. True recovery means letting go of all the things we think we are still bound by. It means not allowing our prejudice to get in the way. It means analyzing and recognizing fat phobia in ourselves on new levels. Reevaluating our language and the way we interact with our own bodies and the bodies of other people. Reassessing our relationship with exercise and with food and with stress. Recovering FULLY, and past our comfort levels. True recovery is NOT comfortable. It's not pleasant. It's not easy. If you're feeling unchallenged in your recovery? You've got a ways to go. ??? ?(And you're probably thinking, "but Gina! Hold up, you're thin AND you're recovered!" And yeah — my body's set point is at whatever weight I'm at right now. I don't know what that is because I threw away my scale in 2014. But EVERY BODY IS DIFFERENT, YOUR body is just waiting for you to let it do its thing and THRIVE ??) #embracethesquish

