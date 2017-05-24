My son is sucking in his stomach, trying to show off his abs like his daddy but all you see are his little ribs???I just cut and glued one of his G-tube on me to show support for him. He has a congenital heart defect and he uses a feeding tube. But as long as I'm breathing he'll never be in a fight alone✊ - @thelifeofchaceelijah . Shout out to the amazing fathers❤❤❤ . #miraclesandmesses #cutest #kidshealth #instakids #fatherslove #photooftheday #babyboy #photography #instagram #strong #love #fitness #colorful #positivity #Blessings #feedingtube #beautiful #smiling #alive #heart #kids #happy #lifestyle #lifestyleblogger #beforeandafter #openheartsurgery #miracles #survivor #instadaily #fighter

