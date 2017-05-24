A shirtless selfie that one dad posted to Instagram is going viral — but perhaps not for the reason you might think.
Robert Selby submitted a photo of himself shirtless with his son to Miracles and Messes, an Instagram account that collects user-submitted inspirational photos, where it has over 118,000 likes at the time of writing. While Selby does have great abs, the photo is garnering a whole lot of internet love for what he pasted onto his abs.
Selby's selfie with his son, Chace, shows the both of them shirtless, each wearing part of a feeding tube on their stomachs. His son, he wrote in the submission, has a congenital heart defect and has to use a feeding tube — so Selby decided to glue part of a tube onto himself to let his son know that his dad has his back.
Advertisement
My son is sucking in his stomach, trying to show off his abs like his daddy but all you see are his little ribs???I just cut and glued one of his G-tube on me to show support for him. He has a congenital heart defect and he uses a feeding tube. But as long as I'm breathing he'll never be in a fight alone✊ - @thelifeofchaceelijah . Shout out to the amazing fathers❤❤❤ . #miraclesandmesses #cutest #kidshealth #instakids #fatherslove #photooftheday #babyboy #photography #instagram #strong #love #fitness #colorful #positivity #Blessings #feedingtube #beautiful #smiling #alive #heart #kids #happy #lifestyle #lifestyleblogger #beforeandafter #openheartsurgery #miracles #survivor #instadaily #fighter
But as much as Chace wants to be like his dad, Selby wants just as much to let his son know that he isn't alone.
"My son is sucking in his stomach, trying to show off his abs like his daddy but all you see are his little ribs," he wrote in the caption. "I just cut and glued one of his G-tube on me to show support for him. He has a congenital heart defect and he uses a feeding tube. But as long as I'm breathing he'll never be in a fight alone."
According to an Instagram page for Chace, he has a condition known as Tetralogy of Fallot, a type of heart defect that is caused by a combination four defects that are present at birth. Because of his condition, he has to use a feeding tube to help him get the necessary amount of calories per day, since he can't eat orally as much anymore.
In addition to an Instagram page, there's also a YouTube channel where you can keep up with Chace and watch him in action.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement