There's A New M&M's Flavor Coming & It's The Chocolatiest EVER

The color scheme of the candy pieces is red, pink, and purple because the flavor was created just for Valentine's Day. Junkbanter's caption explained, "Mars will debut Triple Chocolate M&M's for Valentine's Day 2018." Bummer, right? In case you need help with the math, that's 8 months away. With that long stretch of time lying between us and Triple Chocolate M&M's, we're not sure whether to thank junkbanter for revealing this tasty treat or if we would have been better off not knowing about it until its release was closer. About halfway through this waiting period, we'll get the new fall M&M's, but honestly, right now, all we want is Triple Chocolate. Maybe we'll just have to snack on some good old-fashioned regular M&M's in the meantime. Or mix up bags of dark, milk, and white chocolate in an attempt to hack the flavor.