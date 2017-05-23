The Royal Family Wants To Hire A New Sous Chef — Do You Have What It Takes?

You know that classic daydream that involves falling in love with someone and then later finding out that he or she is actually a prince or princess? Well, maybe the modern version of this Grace Kelly-esque fantasy is landing your dream job cooking amazing meals for the royal family. You still get to brush shoulders with royalty, but you also get to spend your time being creative in the kitchen, and you'd be self-sufficient. That dream could actually become a reality because Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are looking to hire a new sous chef.
The job listing, which was brought to our attention by Food & Wine, was recently posted on the Royal Family's official website, and it describes the role and what the ideal applicant looks like. The post explains that the sous chef will be expected to supervise, prepare, and serve food for private dining, staff meals, receptions, and events. That means there will be plenty of chances to spot other members of the royal family and serve your food to socialites from all over the world. As Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s sous chef, you'll also have to plan menus, manage the budget, and ensure ingredients stay well stocked. Think you could manage?
There are a few necessary characteristics you must have to qualify for the position, of course. For starters, you'll need to be passionate about providing quality food and be able to work well under pressure. You should also know a thing or two about sustainability and organic foods. That's not all. You need to have previous experience cooking in private homes or premier catering and have a City and Guilds Catering qualification. So, if you just woke up this morning and thought huh, maybeI'll tryout cooking for the first time in the royal family's kitchen, that's not going to cut it. If your meet the qualifications though, we say go for it. The only way this fantasy could any more exciting would be if after Prince Harry tasted your signature dish for the very first time, he fell madly in love with you, and you lived happily ever after with love and a steady, rewarding job. It could happen, just got to get that City and Guilds Catering qualification first.
