The Royal Family Wants To Hire A New Sous Chef — Do You Have What It Takes?

There are a few necessary characteristics you must have to qualify for the position, of course. For starters, you'll need to be passionate about providing quality food and be able to work well under pressure. You should also know a thing or two about sustainability and organic foods. That's not all. You need to have previous experience cooking in private homes or premier catering and have a City and Guilds Catering qualification. So, if you just woke up this morning and thought huh, maybeI'll tryout cooking for the first time in the royal family's kitchen, that's not going to cut it. If your meet the qualifications though, we say go for it. The only way this fantasy could any more exciting would be if after Prince Harry tasted your signature dish for the very first time, he fell madly in love with you, and you lived happily ever after with love and a steady, rewarding job. It could happen, just got to get that City and Guilds Catering qualification first.