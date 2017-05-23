This Woman's Response To A Sexist Coworker Is The Ultimate Clapback

Ever had a really good day when you felt brilliant, capable, and royal, and then someone came along and tried to snatch the crown off of your head? Azita Rahman unfortunately faced just that after receiving a promotion at her job.
As described in The Independent, one of Rahman's coworkers had both the complete lack of self-awareness and entitlement to text her after learning of her promotion and say that it was undeserved. Why? Because he's an A-1 coffee bringer and men have better brains.
"No offense but you really don't deserve that promotion," he texted. "I work my ass off and I bring her coffee every day....you're too emotional in your decision making. I'm not sexist but this position really is better suited for a man. Men are better with numbers, we make better accountants. You'd be a lot more successful as a secretary. Don't get offended I'm just being honest."
Funny Thing 1: A number of studies have shown that girls and women aren't actually worse at math than boys and men. However, social and cultural norms (for example, quips from people of all sexes about little ladies having a harder time with big ole numbers), do have an impact, leading to girls believing they are worse at math and science, and eventually steering clear of those subjects.
Funny Thing 2: Nothing like a dude who sends his coworker a completely unprofessional, misogynistic, and straight up rude text to accuse anyone of being "too emotional."
The whole thing is infuriating. But worry not, Rahman handled her hater's "honesty" like a pro.
"See the difference between you and me in the work place is that while you're spending all your time sitting on your white ass, texting me shit like this, acting like you're entitled to everything in the world and waiving off hard work just because you're a man -- I'm **surprise** actually working hard and getting 'your' promotions," Rahman replied. "You can say whatever you want but at the end of the day, our male boss used your so-called superior decision making skills to promote...me. Not you. I'm sorry your genitals and skin color didn't workout in your favor this time. Maybe next promotion! Until then, your analysis report is due tomorrow. See you then."
Mic? Dropped. Clap? Backed.
The only amendment I'd make? Rahman reminding this dude about that upcoming report. Let 'im sink.
