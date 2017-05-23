JoJo Fletcher's Bachelorette Advice For Rachel Lindsay Has Us Raising An Eyebrow

Everything seems to be falling into place for JoJo Fletcher, who found love on The Bachelorette with her now-fiancé, Jordan Rogers. The 26-year-old star and her beau recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and consistently post updates about their exciting life together in Dallas, Texas, including some adorable puppy pics.
Now, Fletcher is passing along some of her best advice to current Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay through a video made by Us Weekly.
For the most part, her words of wisdom are pretty standard, like “wear comfy shoes,” “sleep when you can,” and “go with your first instinct.” But something Fletcher said caught us off guard.
“Don’t over drink,” Fletcher told Us. “I had one glass of wine, and it was, like, way too much because you’re not going to have time to eat…You should drink if you want to drink. If you’re the lead, though, you’re not going to survive…I barely survived night one, and I only had one glass of wine. Actually, when I was leaving the mansion, heading home, I ended up throwing up everywhere from pure exhaustion. Not lying, it was a mess.”
While it’s no surprise to anyone that the cast imbibes during the meet-and-greet, we were a little disappointed to learn just how taxing night one of the show really is. Of course, we could have guessed that between making a big television debut and meeting 30 prospective partners, there wouldn’t be much time for self-care; and though Fletcher found her other half through the process, we’re hard-pressed to believe love should be that bad for our health.
