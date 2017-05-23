Kids grow up so fast these days, but nobody expected this tot to take to talking so quickly. Metro U.K. reports that little Ellie Reid is getting a head start on that whole saying words thing. In a video that her mom, Claire, recorded, the wee tot can be heard saying "I love you."
Claire sent the video to her husband, Grant, who was at work. When he saw the video — and heard just how clearly his daughter was speaking, he could hardly believe the video. In the clip, viewers can see Claire saying "I love you" and Ellie repeating it. It's crystal-clear.
"I was working away in Inverness when Claire sent me the video. I couldn’t believe it. Ellie had just turned 13 weeks old when the video was taken so it really is unbelievable," Grant told Metro U.K. "I watched the video and straightaway I said: 'Oh my God.' I was just so shocked. You can see she is trying to copy what Claire is saying and it comes out so clear."
Of course, Grant shared the video with friends and family, but it spread beyond his close pals. The video has become something of a viral sensation.
"We sent the video to our friends and family and they were all completely shocked, too," Grand said.
According to Britain's NHS (National Health Services), babies generally start speaking around 12 to 18 months, making Ellie a very early adopter. When they do speak, they generally start with short words like "mama" and "dada," so the fact that Ellie says an entire sentence — albeit a short one — puts her more in the territory of one-and-a-half and 2-year-olds.
While she's shown a major talent, Claire explains that her daughter hasn't said anything since she said "I love you." It may have been a one-time thing, but she feels lucky to have captured the moment. "Ellie hasn't said anything since. It was just a fluke in the moment. She makes cute little noises and I think in that instance she was just trying to copy the noises I was making," Claire said to Metro U.K. "We will show her the video when she's older, but that's a long way off yet."
Some parents keep detailed albums with first steps and first words, but having a viral video? That's a whole new way to embarrass a kid.
