Since we’re always struggling to come up with ideas for our own packed lunches, we welcome suggestions from anyone, especially the former First Lady. People reports that one of Mrs. Obama’s favorite lunchtime meals is turkey chili, and lucky for us, the Obamas have been generously sharing their favorite chili recipe with anyone who asks since 2008. According to an interview he did with the North Coast Journal when he was running for president the first time, President Obama has been making this same chili recipe since college. He say of this now-famous chili, "it’s just got the right amount of bite, the right amount of oomph in it and it will clear your sinuses." Maybe it's not the ideal lunch now that the weather has warmed up, but we'll definitely keep it in our back pocket for cooler days.