For a long time, greeting cards have been helpful tools for articulating all the sentiments we have a hard time saying ourselves — from "I'm sorry" to "I love you" — and those made by Hallmark are often seen as the gold standard for sharing these feelings with those we care about. But even Hallmark devotees may be pleasantly surprised to see that the company is now offering cards that celebrate and congratulate transgender people on their transitions.
Last Thursday, Twitter user Renata Sancken (@senatasnacks) posted a photo of Hallmark cards she had seen in a local shop, labeled as encouragement for those who are transgender and/or transitioning.
The card that Sancken found read, "You're becoming who you've always been." Once you open the card, the inside reads, "How wonderful is that?"
I've never seen Hallmark cards for gender transitioning before! Capitalism triumphs over hate?? pic.twitter.com/GFn1EY6YoA— Renata Sancken (@renatasnacks) May 11, 2017
"Hallmark makes cards for all kinds of relationships and situations, including many that might be defined as 'non-traditional' — for example, heterosexual couples who are not married, those in mixed-race or interfaith relationships and blended families — so people in each of these situations can find cards that meet their needs," the company said in a statement to Pink News.
The card in Sancken's tweet can be found online in Hallmark's section for LGBTQIA cards, which the company calls "cards and gifts for our LGBTQIA family — to help celebrate, nurture and affirm everyone's unique and treasured relationships."
The butterfly card is currently the only card on Hallmark's website that specifically celebrates transition, though there is one other card for transgender people. That card inspired a pretty sweet review on Hallmark's page, which reads, "Seeing a trans youth open a card that was made for him and seeing him light up and smile from ear to ear is a feeling I will never forget and brought me to tears. I wish there were more of these and I wish I could give every trans kid I know one of these cards."
"It is our goal to be inclusive rather than exclusive so that our products appeal to the widest range of people who wish to communicate and connect with one another," Hallmark said in their statement to Pink News. "Not every card Hallmark offers will be right for every relationship, but we want every consumer to find one that is right."
