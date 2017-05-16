Look I know it might not be my best angle (or is it?) ? but who wouldn't take selfies hours post birth so they can see where they sliced you open and yanked out a whole person ?? (if you couldn't tell I still couldn't see past my still inflated uterus) ? This is what you really look like a few hours post c-section ? To anyone who thinks it's the easy way out, we'll try having a 6 inch gash in your abdomen like a gutted shark ? who had the body parts of the surfer ?? it ate retrieved! That's then sewn back together with fishing wire while it feels like your vital organs are trying to escape! I mean sure, everything is ? and ? till the spinal wears off! After that it's like you've been hit by a bus ? which then backed over you just to make sure it didn't miss you the first time! If you don't time the Endone exactly before the previous lot wore off then you will most certainly know you are alive (while wishing you were dead) ☠️ and worst of all you'll feel as if you'll spend your entire life wearing nanna ? knickers up around your waist because the thought of anything settling in the canyon between your gut and pubic region is the stuff nightmares are made of ??? Anyone who's ever had c section knows that you'll forever be dependant on your friends Nancy, Dr 90210 and Spanx because you cannot for the life of you get rise of the ditch that is left by the scar ? But for all the skin tight Kookai dresses I bought while pregnant ?? that now make me look like I have a Kangaroo pouch - I wouldn't change it! Because if it wasn't for the ability to deliver my babies ?? this way they might not be here today ?? plus I recon getting cut from A to B sounds way worse ??

A post shared by ✖️ OLIVIA WHITE ✖️ (@houseofwhite_) on May 11, 2017 at 3:07am PDT