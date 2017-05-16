We Have Questions About This Whiskey-Scented Dry Shampoo

Much like a 75-year-old man who's lived in the same small town since birth and says things like, "Boy, I've seen some things," I know what I like and I don't want to change a damn thing about my routine. The dinner I cook, the alcohol I drink, my beauty "must-have" (quinoa, red wine, and dry shampoo, respectively) — it all gets recycled day after day, like clockwork.
Only recently, after my girlfriend introduced me to the world of bourbon, did I question whether I was perhaps limiting myself. I liked everything about the liquor — a big deal, considering I haven't ordered an adult beverage that wasn't wine since my 21st birthday (and let's be honest, probably well before that). The taste, the buzz, the smell... it was all so good. So, it felt like some sort of sign when the whiskey-scented Elizabeth and James Nirvana Bourbon rollerball landed on my desk earlier this month and I dug it, because I am also — don't roll your eyes — picky as fuck when it comes to fragrance.
But the scent has all the characteristics I like in my wine and, unsurprisingly, my bourbon: vanilla, oak, and spices. I've been rubbing it onto my pulse points more than any other scent in a long time. But now, the brand has bottled the fragrance into the one beauty product I use on autopilot — dry shampoo — so I can have my drink and smell like it, too.
Better than the scent, however, is the formula. Not only does it do more than sop up third-day oil that's accumulated on my scalp, it also leaves my hair with a gritty, textured finish that looks very Mary-Kate Olsen. One spritz, and I'm a woman who smells like she's been throwing back Manhattans, and looks like a fashion icon.
Is it weird that I'm using whiskey-scented dry shampoo, a product usually used to cover up the smell of a drunk night out? Maybe. But that's kind of why I love it.
