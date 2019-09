Top Chef is one of the most beloved cooking competition shows, and let’s be honest, that’s saying a lot because there are so many good ones on TV these days. Lucky for devoted fans, the show has been making headlines quite a bit this week already. Yesterday, it was announced that there will soon be another spinoff called Top Chef Junior , and even if the kid angle is a much-recycled show concept, we’re still eager to see what Universal Kids, a new network launching this September, does with it. Last week was also the first week of filming in Denver for the show's 15th season. In honor of production beginning in the city, Eater Denver sat down with the show's head judge , Tom Colicchio, to find out some of the Top Chef secrets. And, really who better to reveal them than the man who has been there since the show's beginning in 2006.