Another interesting tidbit Tom Colicchio revealed in his Eater interview is that the judges don't see any of the scenes leading up to the judging like the viewers at home do. For instance, he said, "I have no idea what is going on right now while they are shopping. I don’t know what is going on tonight when they go home. We don’t get that information. We don’t want it.” That, of course, means that if something goes horribly, horribly wrong with a contestant's trip to the grocery store, the judges won't give that person any stack because they simply won't know what has gone down. Bravo wants to keep things as tough as possible it seems.