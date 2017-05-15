Over 250,000 Pounds Of Frozen Burritos Have Been Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns

An upsetting amount of frozen burritos has been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, CNN reports.
On Saturday, the Green Chile Food Company announced that it was recalling 252,854 pounds of frozen burrito products that may have been exposed to listeria.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture announced that the recall affects products "shipped to institutions, retail stores and distribution centers" in California, Illinois, Oregon, and South Dakota. The products in question were sold between March 8, 2017 and May 10, 2017. The USDA said that it discovered Listeria monocytogenes bacteria in one of the products during a routine sample testing.
Though no related illnesses have been reported yet, the company is taking preventative measures. According to the CDC, an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis (an illness from consuming food contaminated with listeria) each year, and about 260 die. Symptoms of listeriosis include headache, fever, stiff neck, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. It can be especially harmful for children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, and can even cause stillbirths and miscarriages in pregnant people.
Anyone who has purchased the affected burritos, of course, is encouraged to throw them out, or return them to the place of purchase.
