You Can Get Free Avocado Toast For A Year — All You Have To Do Is Buy This House

The great thing about avocado toast is that it’s delicious and often beautifully made. The awful thing about avocado toast is that it’s super trendy, which means it can be way too expensive. It's a bummer, but luckily, there’s a new way to get free avocado toast every week for a whole year. Huzzah! Of course, it’s going to require that you buy a whole house, so it doesn’t exactly solve the spending problem. Before you turn it down, allow us to dish all the details, so you can make an informed decision.
Yesterday, someone posted a photo to Imgur of a real estate listing for a home in a Brisbane, Australia suburb called Sherwood. Under the main title of the listing, there was one unexpected line reading “Includes free avocado on toast for a year.” Naturally, foodies everywhere jumped on this because hello, free avo toast. Plus, it just seems like a weird special offer. BuzzFeed News reached out to the real estate agency, Ray White Sherwood, and a spokesperson explained the deal.
According to BuzzFeed, the free avocado toast is being offered with a number of homes listed in Sherwood. The listing agency's spokesperson explained that there are several cafes near these homes, and the agency will allow the home buyers to chose one of the cafes from which to receive free avocado toast once a week for a year after their purchase.
One of the properties this deal applies to is listed for $600,000, BuzzFeed reports. That large price tag has a lot of people thinking the offer just isn't worth it, even though so many of us LOVE avo toast. One Reddit user commented, "If I could afford to pay over half a mil for a townhouse, I sure can pay for my own avocado on toast, thank you." Fair point. Still, one of the homes has been purchased since the listing with the avocado toast was posted, so maybe it wasn't a bad idea after all.
