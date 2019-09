What's The Deal With The White Gunk On Salmon?

The good news is that minimizing albumin is definitely possible. To cook fish with the least amount of white stuff possible, try using a lower temperature. Overcooking the fish will push more of the albumin out, too, so keep an eye on the dish to ensure that it cooks to the desired level, but doesn't go beyond that. Also, brining the salmon before cooking can keep the moisture and albumin inside the meat. BuzzFeed recommends soaking the salmon in a 6% brine solution (1 tablespoon of salt dissolved in a cup of water, double or triple the amount as necessary to cover the fish) before cooking to keep the albumin in. Now that you know how to keep it in check, try out these great recipes — sans the white goo. Bon appétit!