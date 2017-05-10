Mother's Day is just around the corner, and for many of us, it's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our moms and everything that they've done for us. But for those of us who have lost our moms, Mother's Day may not be as easy.
As a new ad from American Greetings points out, not everyone will be able to send out cards to our moms when Mother's Day comes around — but that doesn't mean that they won't be celebrating their mothers. The ad, called "Tattoo," shows a young woman walking into a tattoo parlor to get inked with a message that her mother once wrote to her in a card.
The ad is a powerful reminder for us to recognize the moms who are no longer with us, and to be there to support loved ones who may have to spend Mother's Day struggling with having lost their moms.
The video was also posted to the Love What Matters Facebook page, where it inspired several people to share messages from their parents that they had also gotten tattooed.
No matter how long our loved ones have been gone, grief is still never easy to process. If anything, hopefully the ad will inspire you to call your mom a little more often.
