Remember those aspirational signs hung up in every classroom and school hallway from kindergarten to high school? "Reach for the moon, even if you miss you'll land among the stars." That one was this writer's favorite.
Well, schools are still putting up those signs, and in what might have been an effort to get creative, one school's "inspirational" sign has gone horribly, horribly wrong.
A Twitter-user who goes by @marcie927 posted a photo of a sign that had been hung up in her little sister's middle school.
"Please," the sign said, "bust a N.U.T!"
N.U.T apparently stands for:
Never abandon your friends
Advertisement
Understand your friend's feelings
Tell your friends how you feel
My sisters middle school put these flyers all around & i honestly have no words pic.twitter.com/mDmj5Yhzyj— marc (@marcie927) May 9, 2017
While it's not clear whether this sign was actually put up by a clueless middle school staff member or is just a silly prank from a student, Twitter is having a field day. Marc's post has more than 11,000 retweets at the time of writing and more than 24,000 likes.
People are reacting pretty much in the way you'd expect: with hilarious gifs and memes.
@marcie927 When you want to be an emotionally supportive friend pic.twitter.com/QwYenw7P9W— Pep Makes Cartoons (@SPepOfficial) May 10, 2017
If this was an unfortunate blunder, it at least seems well-worth it for the laughs. And whoever put the sign up can take solace knowing that they weren't the only person to think "bust a nut" meant something a little more inspirational.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement