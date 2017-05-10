This $100 Million House Has A Champagne Vault & We're Not Even Sure It's Real

Luxe living is the status quo in Beverly Hills, so it takes a seriously decadent mansion to amp up the “wow” factor. The feat is difficult but not impossible and, after one look at a new property called the Opus, you’ll see what we mean.
The most expensive house in Beverly Hills is officially on the market and, to be honest, we’re not even sure if it’s real. If you’ve got $100 million to spare, you’ll going to want to start the application process for the Opus STAT — because the home has a champagne vault and that’s just the beginning.
Advertisement
There’s no word on whether or not the 20,500-square-foot house comes with a map to find your way around, but the seven bedroom, eleven bathroom residence features amenities that are absolutely out-of-this-world.
What exactly makes the Opus worth a cool $100 million? Well, it comes with a 10-car “museum” (a gold Rolls-Royce Dawn and Lamborghini Aventador Roadster are included in the asking price), two swimming pools, a 20-foot waterfall, a wellness center, and a full-service salon.
Oh yes, and about that champagne vault — it was designed specifically to hold 170 gilded bottles of Cristal. If you’re worried about overflow, the architects have you covered. Stash those extras in the 944-bottle, glass-enclosed display surrounding the dining room and you’re good to go. (Seriously, all your champagne needs will be covered if you move into the Opus.)
Every extravagant mansion needs its very own NSFW video — so check it out at your own risk, or watch the PG version here.
The images in the video are meant to evoke “a modern day Cleopatra complete with golden ladies in waiting,” according to the real estate firm.
With all these amenities and a vault filled with champagne, there’s really no need to venture into the outside world. Now if only we could find a way to get around that bothersome $100 million price tag.
Advertisement