Why A Marathoner Decided To Stop Running & Start Working On Gaining Weight

CRAAAAZZZYYYY how things can change in a year!! I wasn't sure whether to post this, feeling self conscious, and thought people might react negatively, but oh well, here's to being brave.? This time a year ago, I was about to run the #londonmarathon, I ended up smashing my PB of 2:41 to run a 2:37 and finish 2nd in the championship section of the race. I don't know how much I weighed, but I was in the best shape I had been in, both physically and mentally. One year later, and quite a few pounds heavier, I have not run in almost 5 weeks. But I CHOSE this. Last year I achieved some big goals, but now I have an even more important one, recovering from amenorrhea and getting my body ready for a family. I'm not gonna lie and say it's not hard looking at that photo and seeing me right now, BUT I am learning to love my curves, and I am definitely enjoying the food I am eating ??????, allowing myself to let loose, rest, and heal after 14 years of complete dedication.?‍♀️ There are many ups and downs in every stage of life, but even in that moment, like that one on the left, I still wanted to look better, I still wasn't totally happy. I don't think we ever will be, all we can do is love our bodies and respect them. I know I am not "big" by any means, but this comparison shows the difference. My body has a new journey to embark on, and I plan to embrace it as best I can. I'm still me, right? *hesitates to push publish*.....aaaand GO

A post shared by Tina Muir (@tinamuir88) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:38am PDT