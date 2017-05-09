Story from Food News

Twitter Is Having The BEST Reaction To The New Bluetooth Saltshaker

Christopher Luu
Whether you sprinkle, grind, or do whatever Salt Bae does with his crystals, salt is a kitchen staple that doesn't get much thought beyond sea or iodized. But the Smalt is giving the stuff a major upgrade. The device combines a saltshaker with a Bluetooth speaker, creating a kitchen gadget that you didn't know you needed, because honestly, you don't. No, this isn't a pitch from Silicon Valley, it's real life.
According to Food & Wine, the Smalt "is the first of its kind to market and will transform an ordinary kitchen tool that people have been using for centuries into an experience for the senses." Thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity, the Smalt streams music from your phone or any other connected device. And just because it can, the Smalt also has color-changing lights that can set the mood for a romantic meal or turn your brunch into an early morning rave. Of course, it also dispenses salt. Plus, it works indoors and out, so at least picnics could be well-seasoned and have a sweet soundtrack.
Unfortunately, there's no word on how much this masterpiece of a kitchen appliance will cost when it hits the market, but we're guessing it'll be a bit more expensive than the usual salt shaker. And Bluetooth speaker. You're paying for the convenience of salt and tunes, people. Think about it.
The manufacturers also add that the Smalt is a "conversation starter." Naturally, anything that seasons food and streams the new Kendrick Lamar album would be a catalyst to discussion, but the makers of Smalt probably didn't predict that Twitter would take on their creation.
Some Twitter users see the new saltshaker as a capitalist ploy, especially when things like health care and women's rights to worry about.
Others are pointing out that saltshakers are doing just fine without Bluetooth connectivity, thank you very much.
Did you know that there are already Bluetooth speakers that look like saltshakers? Too bad they don't dispense the good stuff, but they do get the whole music-playing job done. Anyone interested in this unholy mashup can sign up for updates on Smalt's official site.
