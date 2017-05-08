Ben & Jerry's Is Recalling This Product — Here's Everything You Need To Know

Food recalls are always a major bummer — that may be an understatement in some cases — but they're especially upsetting when one of your favorite brands' tastiest product is involved. Back in February, fans rejoiced when Ben & Jerry's released a convenient new way to enjoy some of its most popular ice cream flavors. We're of course talking about those tantalizing Pint Slices. Unfortunately, just a couple months later, one Pint Slice flavor is involved in a recall. But, let's not freak out before we have all the information.
Last week, Ben & Jerry's issued a voluntary recall on a limited number of boxes of its Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices. The recall was put into place not because of bacteria contamination or because foreign objects were inadvertently mixed in with the ingredients. Instead, this recall involves an allergy concern. According to the company's recall notice, a limited number of boxes of the Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices may mistakenly contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices. Uh oh! That means peanut butter may be present inside the individually wrapped pint slice packages, but wasn't declared on the outer box because of a packaging mix up. This could pose a danger for customers with peanut allergies.
So, how do you know if you purchased a box that was affected by this mix up? The recall notice explained that the UPC code for the products involved is 076840657940. They also have a best by date of AUG1218LT2 and the lot number AUG1218LT2. Ben & Jerry's is asking all consumers who have purchased mislabeled boxes to please call 877-270-7397, to receive more information and request a replacement coupon.
