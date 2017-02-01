So you know how whenever you sit down with a spoon and a pint of Ben & Jerry's you inevitably end up going through the entire thing? The ice cream is that good. Well, the folks at Ben & Jerry's know all about this phenomenon and decided to give us an alternative for those rare days when we don't have time to sit down with Netflix, a container, and a spoon. It's called the Pint Slice.
For the very first time, you can get some of your favorite Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavors in an individually wrapped, hand-held format. Pint Slices allow you to get your ice cream fix on the go, and their clever packaging helps you avoid a mess. We were lucky enough to try the treats, and they're absolutely everything you love about some of Ben & Jerry's class flavors, just in a fun new format.
For now, you can get them in four flavors, and they'll be found in the novelty section of your supermarket's ice cream aisle. Each box comes with three Pint Slices and will run you around $4.99. The rollout officially begins today so start you can start looking for the product at your local grocery store. Take a look ahead to see what flavors will be coming in Pint Slice form.