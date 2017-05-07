This One Feature In Your Bedroom Could Ruin Your Sleep

Another major point of contention? Cerrano notes that it's important to be able to see the bedroom door from the bed, but to make sure that they're not completely aligned. It's another case of energy flow: "This allows the occupant to literally, energetically, and metaphorically see and feel who and what opportunities are approaching their life," she explains. The same goes for bathroom doors. Anyone lucky enough to have a bedroom with an attached bathroom should keep energy lines in mind. Keep those doors in the eye line, but don't line it all up.