Have you ever wished you could eat all your favorite foods in cookie form? Chances are, if you're a true dessert devotee, it has crossed your mind. Oreo has taken some of the best desserts around and turned them into cookies, like with its cookie dough flavor, or blueberry pie. However, the company knows even more can be done, it just hasn't quite uncovered the next big idea. That's where we come in, but more on that in a second.
Oreo is making two huge announcements this morning. First, a cookie flavor everyone has been talking about through whispered rumors for months is finally hitting shelves. Today, you can find Firework Oreos featuring the classic chocolate cookies and popping candy creme in stores everywhere. We tried them and must admit the crackles add an interesting surprise to the already beloved cookie sandwich.
Because of all the rumors, we had a feeling the Firework Oreos would soon be out in stores — although we didn't think they'd be released this soon — but Oreo's second huge announcement was completely unexpected. Starting today, the cookie company is launching its first ever #MyOreoCreation contest. Kind of similar to the Lay's Do Us A Flavor contest, Oreo is asking fans to come up with whatever Oreo flavor we want created next. Come up with the winning cookie, and you could start to see boxes of the treats in stores all over the country. Oh, and you'll also win $500,000 and be an Oreo VIP. That means access to upcoming releases and top-secret prototypes — aka our dream. Submit ideas by using the hashtag #MyOreoCreation #Contest on Instagram or Twitter.
So let's all get thinking about our all-time favorite food and dream up ways to turn them into cookie form. Off the top of our heads, we're thinking Unicorn Rosé Oreos, but there are plenty more where that came from.
