Because of all the rumors, we had a feeling the Firework Oreos would soon be out in stores — although we didn't think they'd be released this soon — but Oreo's second huge announcement was completely unexpected. Starting today, the cookie company is launching its first ever #MyOreoCreation contest. Kind of similar to the Lay's Do Us A Flavor contest, Oreo is asking fans to come up with whatever Oreo flavor we want created next. Come up with the winning cookie, and you could start to see boxes of the treats in stores all over the country. Oh, and you'll also win $500,000 and be an Oreo VIP. That means access to upcoming releases and top-secret prototypes — aka our dream. Submit ideas by using the hashtag #MyOreoCreation #Contest on Instagram or Twitter.