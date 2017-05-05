Jenna Fischer & Rainn Wilson's Lunch Date Selfie Is Too Cute

The Office has been off the air for four years, but the offscreen friendships are as strong as ever. Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson (also known as Pam Beesly and Dwight Schrute) enjoyed a lunch date on Thursday and, although we’re pretty disappointed that our invitation got lost in the mail, they were kind enough to share a photo on social media.
"Oh my God, Dwight's kind of my friend," Fischer wrote on Twitter, complete with the hashtags #Officelunchdate and #FriendsForever. Check out that selfie:
"Oh my God, Dwight's kind of my friend!" #officelunchdate #FriendsForever @rainnwilson pic.twitter.com/q5Hzv1tmZJ— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) May 4, 2017
Although Jim took great joy in pulling pranks on Dwight at every available opportunity, Pam shared a friendship with the kooky beet farmer. Who could forget the moment she broke down in tears over Jim and Dwight gave her the most awkward hug ever. “So you’re PMS’ing pretty bad, huh?” he asked sympathetically. (It’s the thought that counts.)
Advertisement
In the season finale, Dwight referred to Pam as his best friend and viewers everywhere collectively said, “awww!”
Fischer and Wilson have stayed in touch and remain, in Fischer’s own words, #FriendsForever. She recently took to social media to support Wilson’s work with Lidè, an educational organization that empowers at-risk Haitian girls through exposure to the arts and literature. The initiative raised funds by selling t-shirts and mugs with an image of Dwight chilling in outer space dressed in a bear suit and holding (what else?) beets.
Dwight Schrute in a bear suit, eating beets in space! Get one at https://t.co/PeTRVmAJHY Proceeds support girls education in Haiti. #DoGood pic.twitter.com/QE1yZl0XTx— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) April 13, 2017
Advertisement