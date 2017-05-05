Here's Some Amazing News For Starbucks Rewards Members

Attention, star-seeking Starbucks fans. The coffee chain has some good news for members of its rewards program. (No, the Unicorn Frappuccino isn't making its way back to the menu.) Instead, the coffee chain is hoping that giving shoppers a whole new way to earn stars will be the salve they need in the wake of the Unicorn Frapp's departure.
In a new announcement, Starbucks said that K-Cup purchases and ready-to-drink beverages from grocery stores are now eligible for stars towards Starbucks Rewards. The expansion nearly triples the ways that customers can rack up those points. Now, every time you pick up a Starbucks K-Cup pack, an individual ready-to-drink Starbucks beverage, and Starbucks Multi-Serve Chilled Coffees, you'll be earning points. Previously, only the purchase of roast or ground coffee beans, VIA instant coffee, and VIA Instant Refreshers were eligible for star rewards.
To make things crystal clear, Starbucks has a comprehensive list of rewarding products on its website.
Unlike in-store rewards, it's not a simple dollar-per-star reward. According to Starbucks, packaged beans and 10-pack K-Cup pods will earn 10 stars per purchase and larger packages of both products will earn 15, 20, or even 40 stars. Ready-to-drink beverages, like the brand's bottled Frappuccinos and canned Doubleshot drinks will earn two stars.
After purchasing an eligible item, Starbucks Rewards members have to enter the star code included on each purchase or upload a picture of the receipt to starbucks-stars.com.
This is good news for anyone looking for a cost-free way to try out Starbucks' new menu additions. By racking up stars on K-Cups and beans, shoppers can get closer to that free reward, which is a great way to try the brand-new Midnight Mocha Frappuccino or celebrate the return of the S'mores Frapp.
