Tickets To Athens Are As Low As $450

Anyone looking for a Greek getaway is in luck: Condé Nast Traveler reports that the price for round-trip tickets to Athens are going to get as low as $449 this fall, so look for those traveling pants and gather your pals for a Mediterranean escape.
CNT pulled flight information from Scott's Cheap Flights, an airfare aggregator, and found that flights to the Greek capital are getting pretty budget-friendly towards the end of summer. The deals are available on a few different carriers, including Lufthansa, Swiss, United, and Air Canada, so it may take some internet sleuthing to see how to shave the most off of the price tag, but when tickets dip below $500, it's worth the extra clicks.
Many of the prices are at their lowest at the very end of August, which is the last part of the high season, so vacationers will be skipping out on the brunt of the crowds while still having plenty of sunshine to soak up while checkout out landmarks like the Acropolis, National Opera, and the National Library of Greece. Scott Keyes from Scott's Cheap Flights notes that ironically, flights from the East Coast of the U.S. are slightly higher than their West Coast counterparts. Departing from Boston rings up at $505 while travelers leaving from New York City's Newark Airport can expect to pay $510. Miami is the best deal at $449.
On the West Coast, fliers will be able to book flights for around $475 whether they choose to depart from San Francisco or L.A. Keyes adds that the deals can extend to post-arrival plans, too. Flights to Greek islands, such as Mykonos and Santorini start at just $30 round-trip. With prices like that, island-hopping is practically mandatory.
Anyone looking to get away should head to Google Flights ASAP. CNT explains that booking the flight to Athens first is a must — after all, it's tough to get to Mykonos when you haven't solidified your Athenian schedule yet — since those prices are sure to fluctuate.
