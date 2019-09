Every Rosé Lover Is Going To Want One Of These Candles

Adulthood is a double-edged sword. This isn't the first time we've said it, and we're sure it won't be the last. Once the weather turns warm, we're happy that we're old enough to consume that sweet pink wine of summer, rosé. But, we have to quickly backtrack and remember that being an adult also means being responsible and not actually following that desire to drink rosé all day everyday, especially when we're not on vacation. Sigh. Who could understand more than the ladies of Yes Way Rosé ? Possibly no one, which is why they just introduced a new product that should help take the edge off of this paradox of adulting.