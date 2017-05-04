There is so much good news in late night television right now. Mere days after the premiere of Freeform’s exciting new Truth & Iliza, we have a much-needed announcement from legacy late night series, The Late Show. The Stephen Colbert-led favorite is planning an old school Daily Show reunion in celebration of its host's 20-year career in comedy.
I will wait for you to stop yelling with joy to continue.
The upcoming episode is happening on Tuesday, May 9, and will be a “special evening of comedy and conversation.” Although the Late Show usually has multiple different segments over one episode, this hour will be completely dedicated to getting the Daily Show OGs back together. As politics feels more and more like a prologue to The Handmaid’s Tale, there’s no better time to get the gang back together.
Scroll through the gallery to find out who’s confirmed for the reunion, who I’m hoping will join the special, and why we need each and every one of them. Welcome to your Moment of Zen.