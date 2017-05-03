If you see a $75 Bed Bath & Beyond coupon on Facebook, do not click on it no matter how tempting that offer may sound. It's a scam, confirmed Snopes, as reported by WTSP-TV in Florida.
The fake Mother's Day offer could actually put you in danger of your personal information being stolen. When you click the link, there's a fake survey that promises big rewards for filling out a few simple questions. You're also required to forward the coupon to your Facebook friends.
Bed Bath & Beyond itself called out the scam in a Facebook post, assuring customers that it has nothing to do with the company. BB&B is partnering with Facebook to remove the coupons.
"We know some of our customers are excited about this $75 offer circulating on Facebook," the company wrote. "However, we all know some things are too good to be true! We are sorry for any confusion and disappointment this fake coupon has caused. We are partnering with Facebook to have these coupons removed. Thank you for your understanding!"
Of course, this isn't the first such scam to come our way. Snopes reminded us that the Better Business Bureau warns against offers that seem too good to be true and companies that ask you for your banking information.
"Don't believe what you see. It's easy to steal the colors, logos, and header of an established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender," the Bureau posted on Facebook. "Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information on customer surveys. If they do ask for personal information, like an address or email, be sure there's a link to their privacy policy. If the survey is real, you may be entered in a drawing to win a gift card or receive a small discount off your next purchase. Few businesses can afford to give away $50 gift cards for completing a few questions."
If you look closer at the coupon above, you'll see that the URL doesn't match Bed Bath & Beyond's actual domain. So just like we all need to be vigilant of fake news, double-check every coupon and offer you see on Facebook — even if it was shared by a friend!
